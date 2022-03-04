Menu
2017 Subaru Outback

48,126 KM

Details Features

$30,375

+ tax & licensing
$30,375

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$30,375

+ taxes & licensing

48,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8583755
  • Stock #: US1358
  • VIN: 4S4BSCNC6H3386176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

