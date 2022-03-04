Menu
2017 Toyota 4Runner

96,481 KM

Details Features

$43,595

+ tax & licensing
$43,595

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$43,595

+ taxes & licensing

96,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8616395
  • Stock #: 416891C
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2H5432591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 416891C
  • Mileage 96,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

