$43,595+ tax & licensing
$43,595
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
1-800-565-9829
2017 Toyota 4Runner
2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1-800-565-9829
$43,595
+ taxes & licensing
96,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8616395
- Stock #: 416891C
- VIN: JTEBU5JR2H5432591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 416891C
- Mileage 96,481 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5