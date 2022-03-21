$42,077+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
$42,077
+ taxes & licensing
960,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8955010
- Stock #: U10419
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN3HX024048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 960,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 960,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Overhead console: Mini
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 972 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Overall height: 1,793 mm
Rear Leg Room: 828 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,975 kg
Overall Length: 5,727 mm
Wheelbase: 3,571 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
