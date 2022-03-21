2017 Toyota Tacoma

$42,077 + taxes & licensing 9 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8955010

8955010 Stock #: U10419

U10419 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN3HX024048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 960,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Mechanical Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Piano black dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Rear Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 972 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,008 mm Overall height: 1,793 mm Rear Leg Room: 828 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,975 kg Overall Length: 5,727 mm Wheelbase: 3,571 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

