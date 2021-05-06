Menu
2017 Volkswagen Passat

60,639 KM

Details Description Features

$15,664

+ tax & licensing
$15,664

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Passat

2017 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+!! DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!! HEATED SEATS!!

2017 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+!! DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$15,664

+ taxes & licensing

60,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7075960
  • Stock #: 21194A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21194A
  • Mileage 60,639 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Passat has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16" Carolina Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function.*This Volkswagen Passat Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/ Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.*Only The Best Get Recognized *IIHS Top Safety Pick. KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

