2017 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
705-419-2304
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
705-419-2304
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, AWD 5dr T6 Momentum 7-Passenger, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo/Supercharger Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/120
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7