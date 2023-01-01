$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
108,368KM
Used
VIN WA1FNAFY6J2004696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth
This contemporary Audi Q5 is a thoroughly modern luxury crossover that's a cut above its crowded field of competition. This 2018 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 108,368 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. The Technik trim adds advanced technology to this versatile Q5. It comes with an 8.3-inch display radio with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and 19-speaker premium audio, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a chrome grille, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Metal-look grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,465 kg
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen
Total Number of Speakers: 19
Curb weight: 1,835 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,710 L
Manual child safety locks
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Overall Length: 4,663 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Audi pre sense rear
Audi Connect
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Audi Smartphone Interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) Mirroring
Overall Width: 1,893 mm
Wheelbase: 2,819 mm
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Audi Q5