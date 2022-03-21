$41,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,795
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
1-800-565-9829
2018 Audi Q5
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1-800-565-9829
$41,795
+ taxes & licensing
36,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8696231
- Stock #: 062613A
- VIN: WA1ENAFY3J2061448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,631 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5