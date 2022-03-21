Menu
2018 Audi Q5

36,631 KM

Details Features

$41,795

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$41,795

+ taxes & licensing

36,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696231
  • Stock #: 062613A
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY3J2061448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

