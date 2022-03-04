$34,691+ tax & licensing
$34,691
+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Sedan - Navigation
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
56,671KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8585243
- Stock #: BC0348
- VIN: WBA8D9C55JA013967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,671 KM
Vehicle Description
Elegant yet aggressive, this design of this 3 Series is beautiful in its own distinctive way. This 2018 BMW 3 Series is for sale today in Sudbury.
Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model.This sedan has 56,671 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive Sedan. This 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sedan is filled with premium luxury options such as 3 stage heated power adjustable front seats, 9 speaker stereo with UBS/Bluetooth connectivity and 20 GB of internal storage, push button start, remote keyless entry, navigation, dual zone automatic climate control with rear separate controls, sport leather multi-functional steering wheel, leather upholstered seats, front fog lamps, LED brake lights, a back up camera and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Leatherette seat upholstery
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Run flat tires
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L
Front Head Room: 1,023 mm
Overall Width: 1,811 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,115 kg
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall height: 1,434 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,681 kg
BMW Assist eCall
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Overall Length: 4,643 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
