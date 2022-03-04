2018 BMW 3 Series

$34,691 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 6 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8585243

8585243 Stock #: BC0348

BC0348 VIN: WBA8D9C55JA013967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,671 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Engine Immobilizer Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome surround Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Front sport seat Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Leatherette seat upholstery Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Type of tires: Run flat AS Run flat tires Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L Front Head Room: 1,023 mm Overall Width: 1,811 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,115 kg Rear Head Room: 957 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Overall height: 1,434 mm Rear Leg Room: 892 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,681 kg BMW Assist eCall Wheelbase: 2,810 mm Overall Length: 4,643 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition with push button start 1 USB port LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights

