2018 BMW X1

32,917 KM

Details Features

$35,199

+ tax & licensing
$35,199

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$35,199

+ taxes & licensing

32,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8545388
  • Stock #: 022575A
  • VIN: WBXHT3C36J5L28869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,917 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

