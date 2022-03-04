$36,980+ tax & licensing
$36,980
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2018 BMW X2
xDrive 28i - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
42,886KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461791
- Stock #: 8288A
- VIN: WBXYJ5C38JEF69532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,886 KM
Vehicle Description
With an emphasis on style and handling abilities, this BMW X2 is created to be the ultimate driver's crossover SUV. This 2018 BMW X2 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With car like handling, this impressive BMW X2 offers a luxury experience and dynamic driving characteristics in BMW's smallest crossover SUV. With an extensive list of premium features, a luxurious cabin and a sport look, this BMW X1 offers car like agility on any road surface and condition, and yet still has the quality and comfort you would expect in a BMW crossover SUV. Its extroverted shape in combination with its dynamic contours give this BMW X2 an extremely sporty personality. This low mileage SUV has just 42,886 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X2's trim level is xDrive 28i. This beautiful compact crossover offers a host of premium options and features such as power heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, a 7 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, heated front bucket seats, a leather and metal look multi-functional steering wheel, front and rear cup holders, push button start, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Cargo Area Light
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Run flat tires
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Overall Width: 1,824 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,145 kg
Curb weight: 1,658 kg
BMW Assist eCall
Overall Length: 4,374 mm
Rear Leg Room: 933 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Collision Warning
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,355 L
Overall Height : 1,526 mm
Rear Park Distance Control rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
