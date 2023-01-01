$22,152+ tax & licensing
$22,152
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - Fog Lamps
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
83,273KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10399032
- Stock #: R01PA192
- VIN: KL4CJ2SB6JB636006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,273 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Buick Encore's maneuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 83,273 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring is a step above the Preferred trim and comes with many unique styling additions. These exclusive features are 18 inch aluminum wheels, a rear sport spoiler and front fog lamps. This Encore also comes with a remote vehicle start, air conditioning, Buick IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, push button start, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Fog Lamps, Touch Screen, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
Curb weight: 1,523 kg
Rear Leg Room: 908 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm
Overall Length: 4,278 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Front Shoulder Room: 1,376 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,774 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,272 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,984 kg
OnStar Guidance
SiriusXM
Overall height: 1,658 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
