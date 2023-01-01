2018 Buick Encore

$22,152 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 2 7 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,273 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Fog Lamps Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Rear spoiler: Wing 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Piano black door trim Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 53 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 985 mm Curb weight: 1,523 kg Rear Leg Room: 908 mm Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm Overall Length: 4,278 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm IntelliLink Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink Front Shoulder Room: 1,376 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,774 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,272 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,984 kg OnStar Guidance SiriusXM Overall height: 1,658 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

