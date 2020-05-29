Menu
$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,464KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5142860
  • Stock #: U0166
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM6J7247029
Exterior Colour
Mosaic Black (MET)
Interior Colour
Cloth - Jet Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

