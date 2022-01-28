Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

149,638 KM

Details Description Features

$16,299

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

LT AUTO

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

$16,299

+ taxes & licensing

149,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186904
  • Stock #: 060250A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM1J7184227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 060250A
  • Mileage 149,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

