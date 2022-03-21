$22,484+ tax & licensing
$22,484
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Hatch Premier - Leather Seats
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
87,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698403
- Stock #: BC0228A
- VIN: 3G1BF6SM2JS620930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 87,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Hatch Premier. This Cruze Premier is the top trim level and is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like larger aluminum wheels, signature LED lights, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera and leather seats that are heated in the front. It also includes a power driver seat, teen driver technology, remote engine start, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a heated steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Leatherette dash trim
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Width: 1,791 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,351 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,337 L
Overall Length: 4,453 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
