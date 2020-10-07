2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Rear Vision Camera

All-Wheel Drive

Assist handle, front passenger

Suspension, rear 4-link

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Door handles, body-colour

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Assist handles, rear outboard

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Mechanical jack with tools

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Steering column, tilt and telescoping

Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe

Liftgate, rear manual

Mirror caps, body-colour

Horn, dual-note

Exhaust, single outlet

Speedometer, miles/kilometers

Shift lever, leather-wrapped

Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions

Headlamps, high intensity discharge

Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio

Active aero shutters

Brake, electronic parking

Glass, deep-tinted, rear

Assist handle, driver

Keyless Start, push-button

Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt

Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Sunglass storage, overhead

Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)

Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay

Trim, Bright lower window

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic

Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar

Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest

Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls

Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)

Door locks, rear child security, manual

Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Luggage carrier provisions, roof-mounted

Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear

GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)

ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...