Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

109,177 KM

Details Description Features

$43,540

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,540

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 7671715
  2. 7671715
  3. 7671715
  4. 7671715
  5. 7671715
  6. 7671715
  7. 7671715
  8. 7671715
  9. 7671715
Contact Seller

$43,540

+ taxes & licensing

109,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7671715
  • Stock #: 012158A
  • VIN: 1GCVKSEC5JZ361901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 012158A
  • Mileage 109,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2018 Honda Civic SI
 60,188 KM
$25,199 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra 1...
 54,689 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Cou...
 20,050 KM
$38,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory