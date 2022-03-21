$37,936+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,936
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$37,936
+ taxes & licensing
74,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8869436
- Stock #: BC0466
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG6JR177640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish Chrysler Pacifica is hands-down the ultimate family vehicle. This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 74,500 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L Plus. Moving up to the Touring-L Plus model, you'll receive a premium instrument panel with a 7-inch customizable in-cluster display, more stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel and 2nd-row seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Uconnect, bluetooth wireless streaming and SiriusXM, 13-speaker premium audio system and a host of advanced safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1EG6JR177640.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Roof Rack
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Partial with covered storage
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Trailing arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Rear captain chairs
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Electric power steering
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,020 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,602 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,724 kg
Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,622 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 2,022 mm
Overall height: 1,777 mm
Wheelbase: 3,089 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 929 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 984 mm
Curb weight: 1,964 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,500 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,647 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,979 L
Overall Length: 5,176 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,258 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Path Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5