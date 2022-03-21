2018 Chrysler Pacifica

$37,936 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8869436

8869436 Stock #: BC0466

BC0466 VIN: 2C4RC1EG6JR177640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Roof Rack Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Partial with covered storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Trailing arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Rear captain chairs Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Electric power steering Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Rear heat ducts with separate controls Total Number of Speakers: 13 Driver and passenger knee airbags Coloured dash trim Coloured door trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 71 L UConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1,602 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,724 kg Rear Leg Room: 992 mm Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,622 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 2,022 mm Overall height: 1,777 mm Wheelbase: 3,089 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 929 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 984 mm Curb weight: 1,964 kg Front Hip Room: 1,500 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,647 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,979 L Overall Length: 5,176 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,258 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring ParkSense rear reverse sensing system Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Path Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.