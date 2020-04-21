2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

Billet Metallic

Easy-clean floor mats

BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats

COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.