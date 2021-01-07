+ taxes & licensing
705-419-2285
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
+ taxes & licensing
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2018 Ford EcoSport.The SES provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Intelligent 4WD, Sport-tuned suspension, Halogen quad-beam projector.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Steering wheel-mounted transmission paddle shifters, Driver-Assist Technology, BLIS(R) (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert, Rain-sensing windshield wipers. Reverse Sensing System, SYNC 3 with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, and 2 smart-charging USB ports, SYNC Connect1 embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass? (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Heated front seats, SiriusXM(R) Radio, Voice-activated Navigation System with pinch-to zoom capability, and integrated SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link(R), 110V/150 intelligent Access with push-button start, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Power moonroof with sunshade AC power outlet, ALL YOU NEED AND MORE!*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2