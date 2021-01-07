Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

16,895 KM

Details Description Features

$20,635

+ tax & licensing
$20,635

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$20,635

+ taxes & licensing

16,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6534748
  Stock #: US118A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,895 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2018 Ford EcoSport.The SES provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Intelligent 4WD, Sport-tuned suspension, Halogen quad-beam projector.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Steering wheel-mounted transmission paddle shifters, Driver-Assist Technology, BLIS(R) (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert, Rain-sensing windshield wipers. Reverse Sensing System, SYNC 3 with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, and 2 smart-charging USB ports, SYNC Connect1 embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass? (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Heated front seats, SiriusXM(R) Radio, Voice-activated Navigation System with pinch-to zoom capability, and integrated SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link(R), 110V/150 intelligent Access with push-button start, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Power moonroof with sunshade AC power outlet, ALL YOU NEED AND MORE!*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Back to Top

