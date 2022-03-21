2018 Ford Edge

$23,329 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 9 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8970355

8970355 Stock #: 23934A

23934A VIN: 2FMPK4G99JBC21712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 177,974 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Sync Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Overall Length: 4,778 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,850 mm Overall Width: 1,928 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Curb weight: 1,857 kg Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L Overall height: 1,742 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm 911 Assist Gross vehicle weight: 2,513 kg SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port SiriusXM AM/FM Stereo

