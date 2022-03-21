$23,329+ tax & licensing
$23,329
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
2018 Ford Edge
SE - Bluetooth - SYNC
Location
$23,329
+ taxes & licensing
177,974KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8970355
- Stock #: 23934A
- VIN: 2FMPK4G99JBC21712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,974 KM
Vehicle Description
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 177,974 kms. It's gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SE. The SE trim makes this Edge an outstanding value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G99JBC21712.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 200+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Sync
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Overall Length: 4,778 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
Overall Width: 1,928 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Curb weight: 1,857 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L
Overall height: 1,742 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm
911 Assist
Gross vehicle weight: 2,513 kg
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
SiriusXM AM/FM Stereo
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5