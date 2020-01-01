Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

26,321 KM

Details Description Features

$45,351

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Platinum - NEW ARRIVAL -

Location

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

26,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6262872
  • Stock #: 22787A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

This Ford Explorer has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), Lane Keeping Assist.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Packages That Make Driving the Ford Explorer Platinum - NEW ARRIVAL - An Experience*Lane Departure Warning, Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Face -inc: tarnished dark painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, Applink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB port, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sony w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

