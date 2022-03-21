2018 Ford Explorer

$36,898 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8689445

Stock #: BC0226A

VIN: 1FM5K8B88JGB61590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leatherette shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Sync Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Tumble forward rear seats 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Passenger knee airbags Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille 3rd Row Leg Room: 846 mm Overall Length: 5,037 mm Overall height: 1,778 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,865 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm 911 Assist AppLink Curb weight: 2,100 kg Rear View Camera w/Washer Stability controll with anti-roll 1 USB port LED low beam aero-composite headlights Max cargo capacity : 2,314 L

