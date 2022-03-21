$36,898+ tax & licensing
$36,898
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
2018 Ford Explorer
4WD - Bluetooth
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$36,898
+ taxes & licensing
67,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8689445
- Stock #: BC0226A
- VIN: 1FM5K8B88JGB61590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Plenty of power plus great fuel economy make this 2018 Explorer a great choice. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 67,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is 4WD. This Ford Explorer delivers the excellent value you expect from a Ford SUV. It comes standard with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Sync.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leatherette shift knob trim
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Sync
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Passenger knee airbags
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
3rd Row Leg Room: 846 mm
Overall Length: 5,037 mm
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,865 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
911 Assist
AppLink
Curb weight: 2,100 kg
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Stability controll with anti-roll
1 USB port
LED low beam aero-composite headlights
Max cargo capacity : 2,314 L
