2018 Ford Explorer

Listing ID: 9296245

9296245 Stock #: N01NA006T

N01NA006T VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGC35971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,511 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/chrome shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Sync Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Tumble forward rear seats Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Passenger knee airbags SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille 3rd Row Leg Room: 846 mm Overall Length: 5,037 mm Overall height: 1,778 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,865 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm SYNC 3 Curb weight: 2,100 kg SYNC 3 911 Assist SiriusXM Rear View Camera w/Washer Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam aero-composite headlights AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Max cargo capacity : 2,314 L Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

