$34,310+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,310
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Ford Explorer
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$34,310
+ taxes & licensing
82,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9296245
- Stock #: N01NA006T
- VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGC35971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,511 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 82,511 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D80JGC35971.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Sync
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Passenger knee airbags
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
3rd Row Leg Room: 846 mm
Overall Length: 5,037 mm
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,865 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
SYNC 3
Curb weight: 2,100 kg
SYNC 3 911 Assist
SiriusXM
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam aero-composite headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Max cargo capacity : 2,314 L
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5