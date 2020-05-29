Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

