2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

STX!! BACKUP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! 4WD!!

2018 Ford F-150

STX!! BACKUP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! 4WD!!

  • 49,182KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5072031
  • Stock #: 20024A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP0JKE83539
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

This Ford F-150 has a powerful Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Silver Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers, Radio w/Aux Audio Input Jack.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire

