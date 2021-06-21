$44,977 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7499136

7499136 Stock #: S21279A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Illuminated Entry Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Mechanical Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Panic Alarm Telematics voltmeter Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Speed-Sensing Steering Front wheel independent suspension Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.