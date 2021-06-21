Menu
2018 Ford F-150

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,977

+ tax & licensing
$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7499136
  • Stock #: S21279A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2018 Ford F-150. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Step Bumper
Panic Alarm
Telematics
voltmeter
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Speed-Sensing Steering
Front wheel independent suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

