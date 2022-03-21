$35,823+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,823
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
1-800-565-9829
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1-800-565-9829
$35,823
+ taxes & licensing
111,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8758448
- Stock #: 073685A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB6JFA74638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 073685A
- Mileage 111,798 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5