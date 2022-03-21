Menu
2018 Ford F-150

111,798 KM

Details Features

$35,823

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

111,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8758448
  Stock #: 073685A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EB6JFA74638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 073685A
  • Mileage 111,798 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

