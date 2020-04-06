Menu
2018 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 RWD PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

2018 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 RWD PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,164KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4857570
  • Stock #: 19348
  • VIN: 1FTYR2XM6JKB23580
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
3-door

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL Welcome to The Car Lot Etc.! We offer financing for all credit types and have a wide variety of vehicles to fit your budget! This Ford Transit Van 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Transit Van will definitely turn heads.

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
Trim
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Locking glove box
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • 4.10 Axle Ratio
  • driver seat
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Black rear bumper
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Black front bumper
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Laminated Glass
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • Vinyl Front Bucket Seats
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
  • Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
  • 3720# Maximum Payload
  • 95 L Fuel Tank
  • Front Cloth Headliner
  • GVWR: 9,000 lbs
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
  • Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6
  • Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
  • 4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
  • Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift
  • Passenger Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: digital clock and audio input jack
  • Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap
  • Pewter Vinyl Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual (fore/aft/recline) driver and front-passenger seats and driver-side armrest, Does NOT include heated seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

