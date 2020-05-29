Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,899

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring!! COOLED SEATS!! NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring!! COOLED SEATS!! NAVIGATION!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5072028
  2. 5072028
  3. 5072028
  4. 5072028
  5. 5072028
  6. 5072028
  7. 5072028
  8. 5072028
  9. 5072028
  10. 5072028
  11. 5072028
  12. 5072028
  13. 5072028
  14. 5072028
  15. 5072028
  16. 5072028
  17. 5072028
  18. 5072028
  19. 5072028
  20. 5072028
  21. 5072028
  22. 5072028
  23. 5072028
  24. 5072028
  25. 5072028
  26. 5072028
  27. 5072028
  28. 5072028
  29. 5072028
  30. 5072028
  31. 5072028
Contact Seller

$27,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5072028
  • Stock #: P0045A
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F98JA802531
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Honda Accord Sedan has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Honda Accord Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Tracker System, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2015 Kia Soul EX!! ...
 94,761 KM
$11,651 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 36,119 KM
$35,400 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 148,869 KM
$20,810 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory