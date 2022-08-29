$29,550+ tax & licensing
$29,550
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Honda Accord
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$29,550
+ taxes & licensing
90,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291526
- Stock #: B01NA012
- VIN: 1HGCV1F90JA809134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Accord sedan should be at the top of any four-door shoppers lists. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 90,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim pushes this Accord into luxury territory without a luxury car price tag. It comes loaded with perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a memory drivers seat, a heated leather steering wheel, navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 10-speaker premium audio, a power sunroof, chrome exterior trim, a rearview camera, remote start, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Curb weight: 1,497 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Overall Length: 4,882 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Vinyl center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Bluetooth(R) HandsFreeLink(R) wireless connectivity
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5