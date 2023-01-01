$29,511+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$29,511
+ taxes & licensing
47,131KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7H98JU300287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Detection!
Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make this 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This low mileage hatchback has just 47,131 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport Touring CVT. Driving is more exciting in this Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring. This top of the line hatchback features wireless charging so you dont have to mess with wires and cables to keep your portable devices charged and ready for use. Additional features leather heated front and rear seats, SiriusXM, Honda's advanced navigation system, an eight way power adjustable driver seat, LED headlights, a power moonroof, 542 watt premium audio system and Honda Sensing technologies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 949 mm
Rear Leg Room: 916 mm
Curb weight: 1,370 kg
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Overall Length: 4,519 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
HondaLink
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Overall height: 1,429 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2018 Honda Civic