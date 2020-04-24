990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
This Honda Civic Hatchback has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Honda Civic Hatchback Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors, Wi-Fi tethering and shark-fin antenna, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.*Critics Agree *KBB.com Brand Image Awards. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5