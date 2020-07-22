Menu
2018 Honda Civic

49,811 KM

Details Description Features

$24,930

+ tax & licensing
$24,930

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring-CERTIFIED-CLEAN-LOW KM

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring-CERTIFIED-CLEAN-LOW KM

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  • Listing ID: 5396597
  • Stock #: 22065A
  • VIN: SHHFK7G94JU301602

$24,930

+ taxes & licensing

49,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22065A
  • Mileage 49,811 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic Hatchback has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Honda Civic Hatchback Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 11 speakers, subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink including satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors, Wi-Fi tethering and shark-fin antenna SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of three months., Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Performance Speakers, Passenger Seat, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints.*Only The Best Get Recognized *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

