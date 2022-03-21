$27,152+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,152
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback LX CVT - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$27,152
+ taxes & licensing
40,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8949970
- Stock #: U10417
- VIN: SHHFK7H23JU308834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback provides modern design in an efficient package with all of the comfort amenities you need no matter the destination. This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This low mileage hatchback has just 40,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is LX CVT. This Honda Civic Hatchback LX comes with the features you need to enjoy the ride like compatibility with your smartphone thanks to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth streaming audio. Other features on this model include aluminum wheels, a 180-watt audio system, heated front seats, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a retractable cargo cover, rear roofline spoiler and USB plugin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Leg Room: 916 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Overall height: 1,434 mm
Overall Length: 4,519 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,321 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
HondaLink
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5