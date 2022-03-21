$25,842+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan SE CVT - Heated Seats
56,093KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8949988
- Stock #: 23985A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F6XJH032204
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,093 KM
This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan offers room for virtually everything with no need for compromise. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This sedan has 56,093 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is SE CVT. This incredible sedan has a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with integrated rear view camera, a premium audio system, HandsFreeLink bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls, and wifi. You'll also receive air conditioning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go compatibility, remote keyless entry, power windows, heated mirrors, automatic headlamps, and heated front seats. For safety and driver assistance, you also get VSA electronic stability control, collision mitigation braking system, and lane keeping assist system (LKAS) lane keeping assist and departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Automatic Brake Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Proximity Key, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Overall Length: 4,631 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 997 mm
Overall height: 1,416 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Curb weight: 1,265 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Automatic Brake Assist
