Listing ID: 8996566

8996566 Stock #: U10428

U10428 VIN: 2HGFC2F88JH011577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 47 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Max cargo capacity: 428 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Overall Length: 4,631 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,278 kg Overall height: 1,416 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm Overall Width: 1,878 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System

