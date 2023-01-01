Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

83,254 KM

Details Features

$25,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,877

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

  1. 9468912
  2. 9468912
  3. 9468912
  4. 9468912
  5. 9468912
  6. 9468912
  7. 9468912
  8. 9468912
  9. 9468912
  10. 9468912
  11. 9468912
  12. 9468912
  13. 9468912
  14. 9468912
  15. 9468912
  16. 9468912
  17. 9468912
  18. 9468912
  19. 9468912
  20. 9468912
  21. 9468912
  22. 9468912
  23. 9468912
  24. 9468912
  25. 9468912
  26. 9468912
  27. 9468912
  28. 9468912
  29. 9468912
  30. 9468912
  31. 9468912
  32. 9468912
  33. 9468912
  34. 9468912
  35. 9468912
Contact Seller

$25,877

+ taxes & licensing

83,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9468912
  • Stock #: N12PA026S
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F97JH104559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,254 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury

2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 83,254 KM
$25,877 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X2 M35i
 6,462 KM
$53,448 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 31,093 KM
$34,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2285

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory