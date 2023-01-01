$25,877+ tax & licensing
$25,877
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2018 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$25,877
+ taxes & licensing
83,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9468912
- Stock #: N12PA026S
- VIN: 2HGFC1F97JH104559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,254 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
