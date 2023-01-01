$26,223+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,223
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$26,223
+ taxes & licensing
58,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624382
- Stock #: B01PA059
- VIN: 2HGFC2F86JH007611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan exemplifies automotive excellence and blends fun with efficiency and practicality. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This low mileage sedan has just 58,500 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. The mid-range EX trim comes well appointed with dual-zone automatic climate control, LaneWatch blind spot assist, Honda Sensing Technologies which include adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, a power moonroof, a Display Audio System with Bluetooth and 8 speaker audio, a rearview camera, 2 USB ports, heated front seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Overall Length: 4,631 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,278 kg
Overall height: 1,416 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5