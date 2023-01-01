$23,998+ tax & licensing
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
50,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, EX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Fabric seating surfaces
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
8 speakers
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
16" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2