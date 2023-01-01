$27,885 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 4 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9983180

9983180 Stock #: B01PA115

B01PA115 VIN: 2HGFC1F99JH101341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,420 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Comfort Heated Front and Rear Seats Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Capacity: 47 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 935 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 7.4 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Blind Spot Detection Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Max cargo capacity: 416 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Overall Length: 4,631 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,334 kg Overall height: 1,416 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm Overall Width: 1,878 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

