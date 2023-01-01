$27,885+ tax & licensing
$27,885
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
50,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9983180
- Stock #: B01PA115
- VIN: 2HGFC1F99JH101341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,420 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan offers room for virtually everything with no need for compromise. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This low mileage sedan has just 50,420 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. Upgrading to the 2018 Honda Civic Touring sees the addition of larger aluminum wheels, a 452-watt premium audio system, built in navigation, leather heated front and rear seats, wireless bluetooth charging, dual zone climate control, Honda LaneWatch, a power moonroof, proximity key and remote engine start. You'll also get a multi angle rear view camera, Honda Sensing Technologies, bluetooth streaming audio, apple carplay, a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.4 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Max cargo capacity: 416 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Overall Length: 4,631 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,334 kg
Overall height: 1,416 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
