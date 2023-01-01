$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,610KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H24JH143710
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11PA064
- Mileage 57,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
If you're shopping for a top shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets, says Edmunds. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This low mileage SUV has just 57,610 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX AWD. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. This versatile crossover comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Overall Length: 4,586 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Curb weight: 1,557 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
2018 Honda CR-V