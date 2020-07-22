Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

29,293 KM

Details Description Features

$26,329

+ tax & licensing
$26,329

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX-AWD-CERTIFIED-CLEAN

2018 Honda CR-V

LX-AWD-CERTIFIED-CLEAN

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  Listing ID: 5371409
  Stock #: 22644A
  VIN: 2HKRW2H27JH147282

$26,329

+ taxes & licensing

29,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22644A
  • Mileage 29,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Tried-and-true, this 2018 Honda CR-V LX-AWD-CERTIFIED-CLEAN lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Mitigation, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Honda CR-V *HondaLink Emergency Sos.*This Honda CR-V is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Mitigation, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

