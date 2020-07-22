+ taxes & licensing
Tried-and-true, this 2018 Honda CR-V LX-AWD-CERTIFIED-CLEAN lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Mitigation, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Honda CR-V *HondaLink Emergency Sos.*This Honda CR-V is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Mitigation, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
