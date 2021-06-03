2018 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 4 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Honda CR-V LX - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% - The Envy of Your Friends *Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Passenger Seat, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HondaLink Emergency Sos, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs), Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start, Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
