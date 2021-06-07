Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

23,244 KM

$27,225

+ tax & licensing
$27,225

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX !

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX !

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$27,225

+ taxes & licensing

23,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7194467
  Stock #: S21235A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,244 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2018 Honda CR-V. The EX-L provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Active shutter grill, Body-colored door handles, Fog lights, Front and rear splash guards, Front wiper de-icer, Body-colored heated power door mirrors*, *One-touch power moon roof with tilt feature, Rear privacy-tinted glass, Rear window defroster, Dual-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system, multi-angle rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media(R) Audio playback capability and 8 speakers, Driver's seat position memory, Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Heated rear seats (outboard positions only), Perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces, Power tailgate with programmable height, SiriusXM, Collision Mitigation Braking System?(CMBS(R)), Forward Collision Warning(FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS).*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Leather shift knob
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Smart Device Integration
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
5.64 Axle Ratio
Requires Subscription
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

