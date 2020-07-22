Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

10,877 KM

Details Description Features

$26,439

+ tax & licensing
$26,439

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi-AWD-LOADED-LEATHER

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi-AWD-LOADED-LEATHER

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  Listing ID: 5396594
  Stock #: U9668
  VIN: 3CZRU6H71JM105882

$26,439

+ taxes & licensing

10,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-731P/BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,877 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda HR-V has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Wheels: 17" 2-Tone Aluminum Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Honda HR-V Features the Following Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), 2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function, SiriusXM is only available in certain areas and includes a no-charge trial of 3 months, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning.*Only The Best Get Recognized *KBB.com Brand Image Awards. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

