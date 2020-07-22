Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

21,469 KM

Details Description Features

$27,477

+ tax & licensing
$27,477

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi-LOADED-CERTIFIED-AWD

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi-LOADED-CERTIFIED-AWD

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$27,477

+ taxes & licensing

21,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5424026
  • Stock #: BC0030
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H73JM100313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0030
  • Mileage 21,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi-LOADED-CERTIFIED-AWD before it's too late!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Honda HR-V with These Options *Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Wheels: 17" 2-Tone Aluminum Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

