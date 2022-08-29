$27,300+ tax & licensing
$27,300
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Honda HR-V
EX AWD CVT - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
49,004KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175414
- Stock #: 1-24047A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H53JM103890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Honda is well-known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive, and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. This HR-V crossover is the latest of the breed. This 2018 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
You don't always know where the day will take you. In this Honda HR-V crossover, you don't need to. With the best qualities of an SUV, a hatchback, and a compact, this HR-V is stunningly versatile and ready to go wherever life demands. In a Honda HR-V, you never have to compromise on flexibility. This low mileage hatchback has just 49,004 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our HR-V's trim level is EX AWD CVT. The mid-range HR-V EX gives you a nice blend of features and value. It comes with a display audio system with 6 speaker audio, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot display, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Fog Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,605 mm
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 998 mm
Wheelbase: 2,610 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm
Overall Width: 1,772 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
HondaLink
Curb weight: 1,407 kg
Overall Length: 4,294 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,583 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5