2018 Honda HR-V

$25,681 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9604030

9604030 Stock #: B01PA043

B01PA043 VIN: 3CZRU6H3XJM106140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 215 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,631 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km Overall height: 1,605 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 998 mm Wheelbase: 2,610 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm Overall Width: 1,772 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm Curb weight: 1,389 kg Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg HondaLink Overall Length: 4,294 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.