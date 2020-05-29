+ taxes & licensing
Find out why everyone is talking about this widely acclaimed 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring. Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, Best Buy Awards.*This Honda Odyssey is a Safety Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. KBB.com Best Buy Awards. KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. KBB.com Best Family Cars. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars. KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles. KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2018 Cars. KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Honda Odyssey Touring Has Features To Talk About *Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Palladino Honda, 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
