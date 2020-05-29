Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,653

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring- THIRD ROW SEATS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring- THIRD ROW SEATS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 5048142
  2. 5048142
  3. 5048142
  4. 5048142
  5. 5048142
  6. 5048142
  7. 5048142
  8. 5048142
  9. 5048142
  10. 5048142
  11. 5048142
  12. 5048142
  13. 5048142
  14. 5048142
  15. 5048142
  16. 5048142
  17. 5048142
  18. 5048142
  19. 5048142
  20. 5048142
  21. 5048142
  22. 5048142
  23. 5048142
  24. 5048142
  25. 5048142
  26. 5048142
  27. 5048142
  28. 5048142
  29. 5048142
  30. 5048142
  31. 5048142
  32. 5048142
  33. 5048142
  34. 5048142
  35. 5048142
  36. 5048142
  37. 5048142
  38. 5048142
  39. 5048142
Contact Seller

$37,653

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,485KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5048142
  • Stock #: U9598
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H83JB501883
Exterior Colour
NH-797M/GREY
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Find out why everyone is talking about this widely acclaimed 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring. Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, Best Buy Awards.*This Honda Odyssey is a Safety Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. KBB.com Best Buy Awards. KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. KBB.com Best Family Cars. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars. KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles. KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2018 Cars. KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Honda Odyssey Touring Has Features To Talk About *Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Palladino Honda, 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2014 Honda CR-V LX- ...
 80,458 KM
$15,723 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 78,000 KM
$14,263 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler S...
 53,632 KM
$26,535 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory