2018 Honda Ridgeline

$33,981 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 3 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8743313

8743313 Stock #: 23745A

23745A VIN: 5FPYK3F37JB501476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,324 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Spare Tire Mount Location: Box Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 1,019 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,996 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Leg Room: 932 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 986 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm Curb weight: 2,015 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Overall height: 1,798 mm HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm Overall Length: 5,335 mm Wheelbase: 3,180 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System Power tailgate w/swing-out Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

