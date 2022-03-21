$33,981+ tax & licensing
$33,981
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
LX - Bluetooth
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
81,324KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8743313
- Stock #: 23745A
- VIN: 5FPYK3F37JB501476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,324 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda Ridgeline's roomy cabin, ample storage, smooth ride, and innovative touches make its rivals seem outdated. This 2018 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Honda threw out the rulebook with the latest version of the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive, packed with quirks, versatility, and character making the 2018 Honda Ridgeline one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,324 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is LX. This Ridgeline LX is an outstanding value. It comes with all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, an in-bed trunk and dual action tailgate, heated front seats, remote start, a rear view camera, a display audio system with Bluetooth and 7 speaker audio, 2 USB ports, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Remote Engine Start
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
4 door
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
Curb weight: 2,015 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Overall height: 1,798 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
Overall Length: 5,335 mm
Wheelbase: 3,180 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
