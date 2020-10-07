Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

22,109 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5906376
  • Stock #: 196488A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6JU567577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 196488A
  • Mileage 22,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

